Dodgers and Yankees World Series Game 1 Busting With Hollywood Stars

Getty

Dodgers Stadium was busting with star power last night ... both on the field and in the stands for game one of the World Series!

dodgers world series jason bateman flea
Getty

Among the slew of celebs were ... Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, Bryan Cranston, Lily-Rose Depp, Billie Eilish, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Pat Sajak, Flea, Billy Crudup, Dave Winfield, Will Arnett, Dean Spanos, John Legend, Ilana Kloss, Billie Jean King, Lil Wayne and Magic Johnson.

dodgers world series brad paisley
Getty

If the stadium had a roof ... Brad Paisley would have blown it off when he sang a stirring rendition of the national anthem.

freddie freeman dodgers grand slam
Getty

In what is expected to be a barn burner of a series ... the Dodgers clinched the first W thanks to an exhilarating walk-off grand slam by Freddie Freeman ... making the final score 6-3 in the bottom of the 10th.

dodgers world series
Getty

One thing is for sure ... it's a solid bet even more stars are coming out tonight for game 2.

