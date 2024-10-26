Dodgers and Yankees World Series Game 1 Busting With Hollywood Stars
Dodgers Stadium was busting with star power last night ... both on the field and in the stands for game one of the World Series!
Among the slew of celebs were ... Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, Bryan Cranston, Lily-Rose Depp, Billie Eilish, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Pat Sajak, Flea, Billy Crudup, Dave Winfield, Will Arnett, Dean Spanos, John Legend, Ilana Kloss, Billie Jean King, Lil Wayne and Magic Johnson.
If the stadium had a roof ... Brad Paisley would have blown it off when he sang a stirring rendition of the national anthem.
In what is expected to be a barn burner of a series ... the Dodgers clinched the first W thanks to an exhilarating walk-off grand slam by Freddie Freeman ... making the final score 6-3 in the bottom of the 10th.
One thing is for sure ... it's a solid bet even more stars are coming out tonight for game 2.