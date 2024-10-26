Dodgers Vs. Yankees -- World Series WAGs!

The Dodgers and Yankees are duking it out in the World Series ... and both teams have their lovely wives and girlfriends rooting them to victory!!

Over on the Los Angeles side, Mookie Betts' wife, Brianna, knows the drill ... as this is her third time supporting the superstar outfielder in the Fall Classic.

Shohei Ohtani's World Series debut is all the talk ... and his stunning wife, Mamiko -- who played basketball in the Japan Basketball League -- has been there every step of the way so far in the postseason ... along with their adorable fur baby, Decoy!!

It's also the first trip to the championship for Teoscar Hernandez's wife, Jennifer ... as well as Tommy Edman's lady, Kristen, who will likely bring their one-year-old son, Eli, to help cheer for pops.

Then there's the Bronx Bombers' ladies ... including Samantha, the wife of Aaron Judge, who has been his biggest supporter since high school. In fact, the fourth-highest-paid player in MLB credits her for being his rock from the start!!

Gerrit Cole's softball player wife, Amy -- the sister of MLB star Brandon Crawford -- has sports in her DNA ... so ya better believe she wouldn't miss it for the world.

We gotta also give a shoutout to Anthony Rizzo's wife, Emily, Alex Verdugo's girlfriend, Luz Yamille, and Carlos Rodón's wife, Ashley, who we're sure can't wait to watch him do his thing on the mound.