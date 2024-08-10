Team USA Basketball, Gold Medal-Worthy WAGs!

The Team USA men's basketball team is hours away from competing for Olympic gold ... so in honor of the big showdown with France, TMZ Sports presents the lovely wives and girlfriends of the Red, White and Blue!!

"Captain America" LeBron James' high school sweetheart-turned-wife, Savannah, leads the charge ... with the Queen -- as well as the whole James gang -- showing up in Paris to check out all the action so far in the competition.

LeBron got a handshake with each of his kids 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ophN3FNKDE — 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) August 9, 2024 @MaskedInLA

Joel Embiid -- who's reppin' 'Merica for the first time at the Olympics since becoming a U.S. citizen -- is hoping to finish at the top of the podium ... and even though she's Brazilian, we're sure his Sports Illustrated swimsuit model wife, Anne de Paula, will be his biggest cheerleader when he goes toe-to-toe with Victor Wembanyama.

Stephen Curry's wife, Ayesha, has also been in the City of Lights in support of the first-time Olympian ... and she's been reppin' her man at all times -- even when the whole fam spends their downtime making silly TikToks.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jayson Tatum and singer Ella Mai's love might still be a bit fresh compared to his older teammates, but we're sure the two have made sure to stay as "Boo'd Up" as possible amid the Games.