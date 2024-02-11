49ers Vs. Chiefs -- Taylor Swift and WAGs Ready For Super Bowl

Taylor Swift and her fellow wives and girlfriends of the Super Bowl know all too well what's on the line on Sunday ... and while they probably need to calm down ahead of kickoff, let's give these lovely ladies their flowers in honor of the Chiefs and 49ers duking it out on the field.

Travis Kelce's girlfriend is expected to be at Allegiant Stadium for the big game, following her 'Eras' tour stop in Japan ... we take it the TV broadcast will keep us in the loop on if/when she shows up.

Brittany Mahomes has also been in the headlines lately ... especially after her steamy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos were released ahead of her hubby Patrick's fourth Super Bowl appearance.

A ton of other ladies in Chiefs Kingdom will be pulling for K.C. ... including Justin Watson's wife, Erica, Drue Tranquill's lady, Jackie, and Jojo O'Connor, who recently got engaged to Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The 49ers WAGs are gonna be rollin' deep as well ... like Kyle Juszczyk's fashion-designer wife, Kristin, whose branding has been blowing up thanks to the Swift effect.

Former Miss Universe and model Olivia Culpo will definitely grace us with her presence and support her fiancé, Christian McCaffrey ... posting up in a suite she copped for her future mother-in-law.

Culpo ain't the only model on the 49ers side, though ... Nick Bosa -- who posed for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign -- will surely be dominating on the field as his new GF, Lauren Maenner, watches his every move.

George Kittle's wife, Claire, will also be there to show love (probably in another Juszczyk fit), as well as Jenna Brandt, who got engaged to Brock Purdy last summer.

Fred Warner's wife, Sydney, is on baby watch as she's 35 weeks pregnant ... but luckily, the doctors cleared her to fly to her husband's second Super Bowl appearance.