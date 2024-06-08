Mavericks Vs. Celtics -- NBA Finals WAGs

The 2024 NBA Finals are underway ... which means it's time to showcase the lovely ladies supporting the men on the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks!!

Over in Beantown, Al Horford's former Miss Universe wife, Amelia, has been holdin' it down on and off the court ... and has been prominently featured at games with the kids -- all decked out in No. 42 jerseys.

Xavier Tillman's wife, Tamia, will be experiencing her first NBA Finals with her hubby ... and it's been quite the turnaround after he was acquired in a trade with Memphis earlier this year.

Payton Pritchard's fiancée, Emma MacDonald, will surely be in the stands, too ... showin' off her insane diamond engagement ring and her dope Celtics-themed nails.

Jayson Tatum, who probably has the most famous S/O out of the bunch, will have support from his lady, R&B singer Ella Mai. We might not see her in the arena as they've kept their relationship private, but the couple has made a few rare appearances from time to time.

As for the Mavericks, Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes has a lot to celebrate recently ... as they welcomed their baby in December 2023.

There's also Kyrie Irving's beautiful wife, Marlene, who posts up courtside at Kai's games ... and P.J. Washington's wife, Alisah, who has been by his side through the good (Mavs) and the bad (Charlotte Hornets).

This will be the second trip to the NBA Finals for Derrick Jones Jr.'s wife, Shakara -- her first experience was back in 2020 when DJJ was a member of the Miami Heat.