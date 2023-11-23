NFL's WAGs Serving Looks For Thanksgiving Games

Thanksgiving is all about food, football and being grateful AF ... and we got ya covered where it matters in at least one department -- the lovely wives and girlfriends of the NFL's turkey day games!!

The first game of the holiday is Packers vs. Lions ... and anyone who follows WAGs knows that means Sports Illustrated model Christen Harper will be cheering on her fiancé, Detroit quarterback Jared Goff, in the stands.

Taylor Decker's wife, Kyndra, and Penei Sewell's lady, Isabelle, will also be rooting for the home team ... and who knows, maybe the latter will bring her baby boy, Malakai, who recently turned 1!!

When it comes to the Packers, of course, Ronika Stone will have her eyes on her Packers QB boyfriend Jordan Love during his first Thanksgiving appearance.

A.J. Dillion's wife, Gabrielle, also deserves a special shoutout after giving birth to their first child this past summer ... and there's a good chance Christian Watson's fiancée, Lakyn, will be there to give her wide receiver a pregame good luck kiss!!

The next matchup is an NFC East rivalry matchup between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys ... and Demarcus Lawrence's wife, Sasha, will be rooting for America's Team per usual.

It will be a new holiday tradition for Dak Prescott's girlfriend, Sarah Jane, and Stephon Gilmore's wife, Gabrielle ... as it's their first Turkey Day game as WAGs.

Victoria Taylor -- who said "yes" to Washington running back Antonio Gibson's proposal in July --- will be easy to spot if she's at the game ... thanks to her shiny, new engagement ring!!

To round out the slate of games, the Seahawks are taking on the 49ers in San Francisco ... and Olivia Culpo will certainly be pulling for her fiancé, Christian McCaffrey.

And don't be surprised if Dr. Mindy Armstead -- who married defensive end Arik Armstead in 2020 -- and Brock Purdy's fiancée, Jenna, also show face at Levi's Stadium for the contest.

Singer Normani might also catch the action ... considering she's dating Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf.

Seattle cornerback Quandre Diggs' wife, Abby, and receiver Tyler Lockett's partner, Lauren, are regulars at games as well ... and we take it they won't be missing this contest, either.

Hopefully, all the players and WAGs will have time to stuff their faces after games.