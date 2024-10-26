Brian Cashman Says TMZ Photog Can Be Giancarlo Stanton's Driver After 2015 Success

Play video content TMZSports.com

If a TMZ photog wants to reprise his role as Giancarlo Stanton's personal driver during the World Series this weekend ... New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says he'll allow it!

Charlie Cotton's first go-around as the slugger's chauffeur, of course, happened nearly a decade ago ... after Stanton had missed a flight at LAX.

With nothing but time to fill, Cotton asked the then-Miami Marlins outfielder if he wanted to cruise over to TMZ's offices ... and host the "TMZ Sports" show.

Stanton shockingly said yes, and the two then got in Cotton's beat-up ride and bro'd down on their way to Playa Vista. A short drive later, Stanton made it safely ... and seemed to have a blast the entire time.

Now that the baseballer's back in L.A. to face off with the Dodgers in the Fall Classic ... Cotton just had to ask Cashman on Thursday out at LAX if he could have Round 2 with the home run hitter -- and BC surprisingly gave his blessing.

"You got him where he needed to go safe and sound," Cashman said, "so why not?!"

So far, no linkup between the two -- and if we're all being honest, there's almost certainly no chance one goes down while the Pinstripes are competing for a championship. But if Stanton somehow needs it -- Cashman said "If it was good enough for Big G, then I'm sure he'd be in good hands."