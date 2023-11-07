Yankees GM Brian Cashman Defends Organization, 'I Think We're Pretty F***ing Good'

The calls for Brian Cashman's job have never been louder, but the Yankees general manager ain't goin' down without a fight ... the longtime baseball exec got feisty with reporters on Tuesday while defending his team!

"I think we're pretty f***ing good, personally, and I'm proud of our people," Cashman told a horde of reporters at the GM meetings in Scottsdale, AZ.

Today's media sesh with Cash was highly anticipated... it's the first time Brian spoke since the end of an incredibly disappointing season that saw the Bronx Bombers finish in second to last place, just 2 games over .500, despite their near-$279 million payroll.

Cashman also addressed the perception that he's made a bunch of bad trades ... bringing up Sonny Gray and Joey Gallo, two former Yankees who struggled mightily in NYC, but have had success since leaving, with BC saying he "gets a kick out of" people criticizing the moves.

"Since Joey Gallo's left us, who's picked him up? Two playoff teams. Sonny Gray, he's currently in the competition for a Cy Young Award."

Cashman touched on a bunch more ... including the perception that the Yanks are overly dependent on analytics, something Brian says is flat-out untrue.

"No one is doing their deep dives, they're just throwing bulls*** and accusing us of being run analytically. To be said we are guided by analytics as a driver is a lie," Brian said.

Team owner Hal Steinbrenner also talked to the media during a virtual press conference, promising "big changes" to come.

The question is, as another season passes without a World Series win, will any of those changes involve Cash or skipper Aaron Boone losing their jobs as much of the fanbase wants?