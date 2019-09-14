Brian Cashman Has No Hard Feelings Toward Cops After Gunpoint Pullover

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

It's been a month since Brian Cashman was ordered to step away from his car at gunpoint ... but the Yankees GM still has no hard feelings toward cops, praising the officers to TMZ Sports!!!

"The police were doing their job, and so it was all good," Cashman said. "I followed their commands and it all worked out."

Cashman was stopped in Darien, Conn. on Aug 9 after cops mistakenly thought he had stolen the Jeep he was driving ... and when they ordered him out of the car, the scene was tense.

Multiple officers had their guns drawn -- seemingly ready to shoot at any moment -- telling the 52-year-old to get away from the car.

Eventually, the scene calmed down when cops realized they had the wrong guy ... and Cashman was free to leave.

When we got Brian out in NYC on Wednesday ... he told us he hasn't changed his mind one bit about the officers' actions, saying they did a great job throughout the stop.

"Big shoutout to the police for what they do and keeping us all safe."

As for the case against Cashman, cops say he's been cleared of any wrongdoing ... with the lead officer on the scene even apologizing to the Yanks exec.