Paul George, Meek Mill Hit Yankee Stadium For World Series Game 3

The World Series made its way from L.A. to NYC on Monday ... and a handful of big names were present to watch the Dodgers take care of business yet again against the Yankees.

Derek Jeter got things started off at Yankee Stadium ... throwing out the ceremonial first pitch to try and light a spark in Aaron Judge and the rest of the NY offense.

Queens native Leslie Odom Jr. was picked to belt out the National Anthem ... and Fat Joe brought the pregame festivities to a close by performing renditions of "New York" and "All The Way Up."

As for the celebs present just to check out the action, Meek Mill, Carmelo Anthony, Spike Lee, Joe Torre, CC Sabathia and newly crowned WNBA Champion Sabrina Ionescu were all among the diehard fans at the stadium.

Philadelphia 76ers star and Cali native Paul George also hit up the ballpark ... but he was obviously there cheering on his Dodgers.

George was probably the only one who enjoyed the game ... as the Yankees were once again lifeless offensively. The Dodgers took a first inning lead thanks to a Freddie Freeman two-run homer and never looked back.