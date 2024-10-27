Yankees Fans Seem to Cheer After Shohei Ohtani Partially Dislocates Shoulder

Shohei Ohtani's injury stunned fans into silence at Dodger Stadium Saturday night ... but, it seems to excite some Yankees fans -- who broke into raucous applause while watching the injury on TV.

Video apparently taken inside a Bronx bar from right after the Dodgers slugger partially dislocated his shoulder during the team's 4-2 win over their rival to take a two-game lead in the seven-game set shows the gleeful atmosphere.

Yankees fans at Billy's Sports Bar in the Bronx cheering Shohei Ohtani getting hurt in Game 2 of the #WorldSeries. Stay classy, blockheads. pic.twitter.com/gO5ZCpuYpu — Rodger 🍜 (@catholiclawyer) October 27, 2024 @catholiclawyer

Watch the video for yourself ... we're not saying everyone's clapping here -- but, at least a few are clearly excited at the possibility Shohei will miss time, fist-pumping and clapping away while Ohtani's writhing on the ground.

One particularly classy fan decides it's a good time to throw up his middle finger ... flipping off the image of the 30-year-old splayed out near second base.

Ohtani suffered a shoulder subluxation -- the technical term for a partial dislocation of the shoulder -- while trying to steal second base in the 7th inning. He appeared to be in quite a bit of pain as he left the field.

He may end up getting the last laugh in this situation though ... 'cause Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says there's a good chance he plays in Game 3 of the series tomorrow -- and, he may get to take his revenge in Yankee Stadium.

It's Shohei's first postseason since coming over from Japan to play in Major League Baseball before the 2018 season. He's batting .260 with three home runs in 13 games during the playoffs.