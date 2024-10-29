Fat Joe Ripped For Rocking Timberlands On Mound Before World Series Game 3

Fat Joe turned Yankee Stadium into a concert prior to Game 3 of the World Series ... but his performance might've resulted in more work for the grounds crew -- 'cause the rap legend rocked Timberlands on the mound.

The Bronx native hit the diamond and put on a show before first pitch ... with renditions of "New York" and "All The Way Up."

Joe sported a Yankee cap and jacket for the mini-set ... but what also caught people's attention was what he was wearing on his feet as he made his way to the bump -- with some folks worried about potential damage to the dirt ahead of the contest.

Of course, it ultimately didn't have an impact on the showdown ... and the home team ended up losing to the Dodgers, 4-2 -- putting NY down 3-0 on the series.

The Fall Classic has teamed up with local music greats as the Dodgers and Yankees duke it out ... with L.A. hosting Ice Cube ahead of Game 2.