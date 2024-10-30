MLB Wants Interfering Yankees Fans Banned From Game 5

If the MLB had things its way, the two New York Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts on Tuesday night would NOT be allowed back for Game 5.

Sources over at the league's offices tell TMZ Sports ... MLB officials are actively working with the Yankees to ensure the team bars the men from the World Series in New York on Wednesday night in wake of their Game 4 behavior toward Betts.

"Well, A for effort."



Fan interference was called on this play where a Yankee fan tried to take the ball out of Mookie Betts' glove after an out. pic.twitter.com/iZ6taImncd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2024 @MLBONFOX

In fact, we're told the league's even willing to refund the two guys' ticket costs to make sure the ban happens.

The Pinstripes backers, ID'ed by ESPN as Austin Capobianco and John Peter, told the outlet in the aftermath of Game 4 that while they were ejected for their actions ... NY officials said they would be allowed back.

But so far, the Yankees have not yet commented on the issue.

The play that's sparked all of the controversy, of course, went down in the first inning of New York's elimination matchup with the Dodgers ... when Betts went into the Yankee Stadium stands to try to catch Gleyber Torres' pop fly.

As Betts secured the ball, Capobianco and Peter grabbed at his arms ... and, wrestled the ball out of his mitt. They were seen being escorted away from the area minutes later.

Mookie Betts wasn’t interested in talking about the incident with the two fans in the first inning, calling it “irrelevant” to the final result of the game. pic.twitter.com/t1TJKdvG25 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 30, 2024 @ArashMarkazi

Capobianco told ESPN he knew he was "in the wrong" ... but seemed to defend his behavior -- adding, "I patrol that wall."