Derek Jeter Offers Blunt Assessment Of Yankees Struggles In World Series

The Yankees are still searching for their first win of the 2024 World Series ... and Derek Jeter is breaking down NY vs. LA, telling TMZ Sports it's quite simple why the Dodgers are up big -- they've scored more runs!

We caught up with the former Captain in NYC a few hours before NYY's do-or-die game vs. the LAD ... and the Hall of Famer isn't complicating things.

"Do you want me to break it down for you what happened last night," Jeter asked us. "The Dodgers scored more runs than the Yankees."

With the final score being 4-2 ... the math checks out!

The 50-year-old had a front-row seat for all the action ... DJ threw out the ceremonial first pitch to start the game, all while still working his day job as an analyst for FOX Sports.

If the Yankees wish to win game 4 and extend the series, they're going to have to score more runs ... and that starts with their MVP slugger and current captain, Aaron Judge, breaking out of his dreadful playoff slump!