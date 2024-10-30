Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Yankees Fans Ejected For Ripping Ball From Mookie Betts' Glove

Two New York Yankees fans with great seats to Tuesday night's World Series Game 4 were forced to watch almost the entirety of the action on a TV ... after they were ejected for trying to rip a ball from Mookie Betts' glove.

The bizarre scene unfolded in the first inning of the Pinstripes' matchup with the Dodgers at Yankee Stadium ... when Gleyber Torres hit a pop fly down the first-base line.

As the ball came crashing down, it landed in foul territory, though Betts was still able to snag it with his glove before it hit fans' hands. Yet right after he secured it in his webbing, two Yanks supporters attempted to wrestle it away from him.

Check out the video ... one man grabbed Betts' glove and tried to pry it open -- while the other took hold of his throwing hand. Eventually, the ball popped free -- and Betts was livid.

Fan Interferes With Mookie Betts During World Series Game 4
The umps, however, still ruled it a catch and called Torres out. The two fans could be seen minutes later being escorted out of the area.

Austin Capobianco, one of the men reportedly involved in the play, explained his side of the situation to ESPN from a nearby bar later in the evening.

mookie betts fans steal ball
"We always joke about the ball in our area," Capobianco told the outlet. "We're not going to go out of our way to attack. If it's in our area, we're going to 'D' up."

"Someone defends, someone knocks the ball. We talk about it. We're willing to do this."

Capobianco added that while he and his pal were ejected from Game 4 -- he was told they'd be allowed back for Wednesday's Game 5.

As for Betts, he downplayed the incident following the Dodgers' 11-4 loss ... telling media members, "It's irrelevant. We lost."

