David Ortiz Unfazed By Yankees Fans Trash Talk At World Series

Yankees fans hate David Ortiz's guts -- and they haven't been shy about letting him know it, relentlessly booing the Hall of Famer -- who tells us he loves the Bronx cheers!

TMZ Sports caught up with the Sox legend in NYC Tuesday morning, just hours after the Yankees lost their third straight game to the L.A. Dodgers in the World Series.

We asked Ortiz -- a studio analyst for FOX Sports' MLB coverage (along with Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez) -- whether he "enjoyed" the playful hate.

"I always do," the 48-year-old former MLB superstar said. "I love the people here in New York. You know how it is."

Ortiz -- who won three World Series with the Red Sox -- says he's actually rooting FOR the Yankees ... though there may have been some sarcasm.

Papi, on more than a handful of occasions, absolutely killed NYY at the plate in big spots over the years.

As for the Yankees winning, they better start tonight ... or it's next stop, Cancun.