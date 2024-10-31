Chaos Ensues Across L.A. After Dodgers Win World Series, Footage Shows

Fans celebrated the L.A. Dodgers winning the World Series Wednesday night by turning the streets into chaos and committing crimes as police scrambled to bring it under control.

Witnesses shot video footage of crowds fanning out across L.A. after the Dodgers 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the World Series, propelling the team to their 8th championship.

The situation quickly dissolved into turmoil when people — some holding Dodger flags -- started lighting fireworks, smashing windows and reportedly looting at least one store in the downtown L.A. area.

Other fans jumped in their cars and did donuts in the middle of the street. And still others set a bus on fire, causing black smoke to billow into the sky.

An army of police officers responded and were met by individuals tossing rocks and bottles at them.

The LAPD ordered groups to immediately disperse at intersections, where the unruliness was taking place. Many of the intersections were taken over by mobs of Dodger fans cheering and dancing in the streets.

A police spokesperson released a statement warning motorists to steer clear of downtown because of all the traffic.

Meanwhile, L.A. City Hall, LAX airport, Crypto.com Arena, the Hollywood sign and other landmarks and buildings were illuminated in Dodger Blue.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass posted a message on "X" congratulating the Dodgers, but saying nothing about the disruptions.