Wendell Pierce Says Fans Tossed Trash At Him During World Series, Left Game Early

Wendell Pierce didn't have an amazing time at the World Series on Wednesday ... 'cause the award-winning actor claims fans were throwing stuff at him -- forcing him to leave the game early.

"The Wire" and "Suits" actor -- who was, oddly enough, rooting for both teams in the Fall Classic -- was present for Game 5 in New York ... but didn't get to witness the Dodgers' comeback win/Yankees' heartbreaking loss.

"Unfortunately I just left the Yankees game because I was talking to a Dodgers fan and people were throwing things at me," Pierce said on X.

"Unruly, obnoxious people can ruin everything. The worst experience ever. The game and experience is of no significance now. The spirit of sports ends with the ugliness of humanity."

Pierce continued to say the altercation ruined his WS experience ... but at least he got to see some amazing moments.

"The World Series is over for me. I could care less about its outcome," Pierce said.

Play video content 10/25/24

"I saw Judge find his swing for a homerun, I saw a walk off Grand Slam homerun by Freeman. I saw a masterclass in pitching by Cole and Flaherty. The players I will remember."

Despite his "care less" remark, the 61-year-old eventually found out the Dodgers won.

Play video content 10/28/24 TMZSports.com

TMZ Sports actually ran into Pierce earlier this week ... and he explained he was playing Switzerland for the series -- so it was a win-win situation for him.

That is, until he got disrespected by his fellow spectators.