Charlotte Flair Tearfully Talks Andrade Divorce ... 'I Have Failed Again'

Charlotte Flair just publicly opened up on her divorce from Andrade for the first time ... and it's clear, the decision to split from her former lover tore her apart.

The WWE Superstar sat down with Sherri Shepherd to promote the upcoming WrestleMania 41 event on Friday's episode of "Sherri" ... and at one point in the conversation, she got emotional when asked how she handled her breakup with Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza while she was trying to return to the ring from a serious knee injury.

Flair told Shepherd simply, "I didn't," and began to break down in tears.

"I felt like I was failing at my job," she said. "I felt like I was failing at my personal life."

She then took a pause.

"Hold on," she told Shepherd. "Let me gather myself."

Flair began dating Andrade in 2019 ... and a year later, they got engaged. In 2022, they wed at a lavish ceremony in Mexico.

But in 2024 -- just a few months after she tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus during a match with Asuka -- she chose to file for divorce ... and she said the whole situation took a toll on her mental health.

"When I made the decision to file for divorce," she said, "the only thing I kept thinking was I just didn't want anyone to know."

She added that, at one point, she thought to herself, "Oh, my gosh, I have failed again."

Flair eventually rehabbed her knee and returned to the squared circle -- and ultimately won the women's Royal Rumble in February. Days later, though, her divorce became public, and she said she once again went into a dark place.

But now she told Shepherd she's doing much better ... and wants the world to know how far she's truly come in the last year-or-so.