Charlotte Flair Engaged to WWE Champ Andrade ... I Said 'Si!!!'

Breaking News

Woooooooo!!!!!

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair is ringing in 2020 ... with a ring!!!

The 10-time WWE women's champ is officially engaged after her WWE superstar boyfriend, Andrade, popped the question on New Year's Eve!

"She said siiiiiiiiiiiiii!!!" 30-year-old Andrade announced late Tuesday night.

"Si," Flair posted herself a few minutes later.

Charlotte -- one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling and daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair -- went public with her relationship with Andrade back in April, when the two walked the red carpet at a Wrestlemania 35 event.

Andrade -- real name Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza -- is having a pretty good week ... he won the WWE's U.S. title on Dec. 26 after defeating Rey Mysterio.

The Mexican-born wrestler turned pro back in 2003 and worked the lucha libre circuit for years before eventually signing with WWE back in 2015.