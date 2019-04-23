WWE's Charlotte Flair 'Getting Serious' With Wrestler BF Andrade

Things are heating up between WWE superstar Charlotte Flair and fellow wrestler Andrade ... with sources telling us the couple is getting very serious, very quickly.

And, check this out ... we noticed Charlotte's been wearing a ring on her wedding finger.

We've been making calls to a ton of people to find out if the two are engaged but no one seems to know for certain. At the very least, no one is outright saying "no."

The two have been dating for a while and made their first public appearance together during Wrestlemania weekend earlier this month. That's when we first noticed the ring on Charlotte's finger.

The two have since gone on vacation together -- enjoying a romantic trip to the Dominican Republic ... where Charlotte continued to rock the ring.

So, are they or aren't they?? Unclear ... but one thing's for sure -- they're a good lookin' couple!