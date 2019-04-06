Charlottle Flair I'm The Queen ... Ronda & Becky Will Bow Down

Charlotte Flair Says She's Queen And Ronda And Becky Will Bow Down

EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Flair is WWE royalty and Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch ain't ... and by the end of their triple threat match at WrestleMania, both Ronda and The Man will "bow down."

That's according to Charlotte ... who told TMZ Sports the other 2 WWE Superstars are NOTHING compared to her.

"I think both of them are gonna bow down to the Queen, and I've done more in the last 7 years than they've done combined."

The crap talk leading up to the WM35 main event has been INTENSE ... and there's a lot on the line for all 3 women.

Earlier this week, Ronda told us the match was a "do-or-die moment" for her.

Lynch was a guest on "TMZ Live" the following day ... and responded to Rousey's comments -- saying she thinks Ronda will actually QUIT WWE if she loses Sunday night.

It wasn't all crap talk ... Flair also talked about her reaction when she learned she'd be headlining WM ... and the significance of the 1st all-female main event.

"Obviously wanting to let all the girls know this wouldn't happen without them. There's so much depth in our division. And, then obviously the women of the past," Flair says.

"Yes, the 3 of us get to main event Mania. But, the message on Sunday is so much bigger than what's happening."