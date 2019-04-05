Becky Lynch Says Ronda Rousey Will Quit WWE If She Loses At WrestleMania

Becky Lynch Ronda Rousey Will Retire From WWE ... If She Loses At Mania

Ronda Rousey will straight-up QUIT the WWE if she loses to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania this weekend ... so says The Man herself.

"She won't be able to hack it," Becky said of Ronda on "TMZ Live" ... "She won't be able to take it. She won't be able to look defeat in the face and say I can come back from this."

Becky says this has actually been her plan for MONTHS ... saying she's allowed Ronda to build up wins just so she can be the one that beats her and forces her to quit fighting for good.

"When Rhonda feels untouchable, that's when she gets put to sleep. That's when she gets knocked out."

"And, we all know what happens to Rhonda when that happens, she goes and she cries under her blankey for a year or whatever."

Becky added, "The only thing she knows how to do is either be invincible or be gone." She also had a lot more to say about the women's revolution in WWE, and being the main event at Wrestlemania. Tune in for Friday's TMZ Live to see why The Man saw this coming years ago.

BTW, if you think Becky is just talking trash? Maybe not, 'cause Ronda did tell us when we got her out in NYC this week that Wrestlemania 35 is "a do-or-die moment" for her.

The match is set to go down Sunday night ... could it really be Ronda's last in the squared circle?!?

Stay tuned ...