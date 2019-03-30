WWE's Top Women Should Demand Equal Pay with Men, Says Michelle McCool

Michelle McCool WWE's Top Women Should Demand Equal Pay with Men!!!

WWE legend Michelle McCool -- a 2-time WWE Women's champion -- says she's STOKED women are main eventing Wrestlemania ... but she really hopes they're getting paid like the men.

McCool -- who's married to The Undertaker -- was raving about how far WWE has come from the days where women wrestlers had to fight and claw to get ring time.

Now, with stars like Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch main eventing Wrestlemania 35 on April 7 ... McCool says the next big step is making sure they're getting PAID like main eventers.

"I do think the women should get paid, a main event is a main event," McCool says.

"I hope they do and think they should."

McCool says she's grateful for the women who wrestled before her who paved the way -- and she's so proud of the women dominating right now ... who continue to kick down doors for future generations.

McCool retired in 2011 -- but laced up the boots to compete in an all-women's Battle Royale at the WWE Evolution pay-per-view back in October.

