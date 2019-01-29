Ronda Rousey Threatens Becky Lynch 'I Could Kill You With My Bare Hands'

Ya rarely ever see credible death threats in the WWE universe ... but Monday night, Ronda Rousey told Becky Lynch in no uncertain terms she could literally end her life without breaking a sweat.

Yeah, we know ... scripted ... but still -- murder?? Wow.

Here's the deal, Becky came out to the ring after Rousey destroyed Bayley in a match on 'Monday Night Raw' -- and challenged Ronda to a title fight at Wrestlemania.

That's when Ronda -- the former UFC women's champ -- grabbed the mic and spat out some homicidal trash talk.

"You, me and everyone else here knows that I could re-break your face faster than you can say, 'Nia Jax,'" Ronda said.

She continued ... "You, me and everyone else here knows that I have the ability to kill you with my bare hands without even breaking a sweat."

"And, the only thing stopping me is my decision not to!"

Rousey also bragged about being a household name for a decade while Lynch was still earning her stripes.

Then came the final threat ...

"You gotta learn something here honey -- any ring I step into is mine. I own the ground under my feet and I'm gonna own you at Wrestlemania."

The craziest thing about Ronda's night is the way she recovered from her awkward 2-minute rant before the match ... where she seemed legitimately rattled by the pro-Becky crowd.