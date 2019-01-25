Rousey on Pregnancy Talk 'It's My Vagina' 'Keep Speculations to Yourself'

Ronda Rousey on Pregnancy Talk, 'It's My Vagina, Keep Speculations to Yourself'

Ronda Rousey is not taking kindly to reports she's planning on leaving WWE to start a family -- saying she's the ONLY person authorized to speak on matters regarding her vagina.

Rousey's personal life was the subject of a bunch of reports Thursday after wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported Ronda could step away from WWE after Wrestlemania in April to focus on expanding her family.

Ronda addressed the report with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and came out swinging.

"I honestly don't know why [anyone] feels [they're] an authority to speak on plans for my uterus," Rousey said.

"It's my vagina, my life, keep the speculations to yourself. Leave me and my reproductive organs alone."

Ronda HAS spoken on the record several times about her plans to reproduce -- telling "Ellen" back 2016 her plan was to have kids with Travis Browne and in May 2018 she said she would be pregnant "soon."

We had reached out to WWE about the Meltzer report and they told us, "Whether she wants to start a family is a private matter."

WWE also said Ronda is under contract until 2021 -- suggesting she ain't leaving the company any time soon.