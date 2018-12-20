UFC's Amanda Nunes Says Cyborg Fight Is Bigger Than Ronda Rousey

UFC's Amanda Nunes Cyborg Fight Is Bigger Than Rousey ... I'll Beat Her Ass Too!

UFC superstar Amanda Nunes says her upcoming fight against Cris Cyborg is the biggest fight of her career -- even bigger than her destruction of Ronda Rousey.

Amanda and Cyborg are set to clash at UFC 232 on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas in a championship bout for the women's featherweight title.

Nunes has won 7 fights in a row, Cyborg's on a 20-fight win streak -- they're widely considered two of the greatest fighters in women's MMA history.

And, when we saw Nunes out in NYC, she was downright giddy -- telling us how excited she is to get into the Octagon and square up against Cyborg.

Of course, Nunes famously destroyed Ronda Rousey in Dec. 2016 in Ronda's last ever UFC fight. Since then, she's defeated Valentina Shevchenko and Raquel Pennington.

Amanda has big plans after the Cyborg fight -- she's engaged to fellow UFC fighter Nina Ansaroff -- who's on a 4-win streak of her own after a victory over Claudia Gadelha earlier this month.

The two are so stoked to the knot, they're even extending an invitation to Cyborg to attend the wedding!

"Anyone can come! It's a happy day."

Congrats!