Cris Cyborg Karate Kicks UFC Fighter In Nads Three Times!

A UFC fighter learned the new armor for his man jewels works just fine ... and it's all 'cause of Cris Cyborg's powerful kicks!!!

Here's the deal ... UFC's Don Madge was in a gym recently and wanted to try out his new cup -- so he asked Cyborg for a helping foot.

Cris reared back and went to kick the dude pretty hard -- but Madge was having none of that ... pulling away at the last second and screaming, "That was way too hard!!"

Don didn't let that deter him ... he asked for more from the UFC superstar -- and Cyborg delivered -- TWICE!!!

Good news for Madge ... his genitals remained intact and seemingly unharmed -- and looks like he's found a solid cup for his next fight.

As for Cyborg ... you can watch her kick someone FOR REAL in just a few days -- her mega-fight with Amanda Nunes is all set for Dec. 29!!!