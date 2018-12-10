Halle Berry Has 'Girls' Night Out' With Cris Cyborg At Violent Boxing Match

Halle Berry and Cris Cyborg's friendship is gettin' serious ... 'cause the two had a "girls' night out" Saturday -- watching a fellow female DOMINATE a major boxing match!!!
The odd couple has been kickin' it quite a bit recently -- just a few weeks ago they were in Cyborg's gym in Huntington Beach for an MMA training sesh.
But, this weekend, they took things to the next level -- watching Claressa Shields beat the daylights out of Femke Hermans during the final HBO boxing event Saturday at the StubHub Center in L.A.
The actress and the UFC superstar had all-access passes (duh, they're very famous) ... and they even posed with Shields after the ass-whooping.
"#GirlsNightOut," Cyborg wrote on social media ... "thank you @claressashields and @halleberry for making the last @hboboxing event such an incredible night of memories!"
Added Halle, "Congrats on your win @claressashields ... and thanks @criscyborg for the invite!"
The two have become good friends recently -- seems Halle has turned to Cyborg for some MMA training for her roles in 'John Wick 3' and "Bruised."
As for Cyborg ... she's got a huge match against Amanda Nunes coming up at UFC 232 on December 29 -- and it can't hurt having Halle Berry in your corner for that!!!