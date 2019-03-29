Becky Lynch Shades Rob Gronkowski Over WWE Future

WWE's Becky Lynch Shades Gronk Over WWE Future

"Wouldn't that be nice to never have done anything in wrestling and just go into Wrestlemania? I would love that"

That's WWE superstar Becky Lynch throwing some shade at Rob Gronkowski in the wake of rumors the NFL star could make the jump to pro wrestling.

Remember, Gronk made a cameo at Wrestlemania 33 in 2017 to help out his good pal Mojo Rawley -- and now that Rob's retired from the NFL, there's buzz he's close to signing with Vince McMahon.

In fact, WWE superstar Lio Rush already called out Gronk on 'Monday Night Raw' this week -- and on Tuesday, Gronk appeared at a WWE charity event.

Plus, Rawley told TMZ Sports he's VERY confident Gronk will return to the ring in some capacity in the very near future.

So, we asked Lynch how she felt about sharing the stage with the future NFL Hall of Famer -- and she wasn't exactly stoked about the possibility.

"Some of us almost get fired and have to work our way and scratch and claw, and then we come to the main event," Lynch said.

"Other people are like here you go, here's your debut match at Wrestlemania ... see you at Wrestlemania."

Translation -- Becky has an issue with the fact Rob could take the Ronda Rousey route into WWE superstardom ... and Becky HATES Ronda Rousey.

So, is this all a work? Is it how she truly feels?

Either way, should make for some GREAT storylines down the road.