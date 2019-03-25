WWE's Mojo Rawley 'Gronk's NFL Handcuffs Are Off' ... The Beast Is Loose!!

Rob Gronkowski's NFL Handcuffs Are Off & WWE Is Possibility, Says Mojo Rawley

Rob Gronkowski is no longer "shackled" by the NFL and the New England Patriots -- and that means we could see him RUN WILD in the WWE very soon ... so says his good friend, Mojo Rawley.

Everyone knows Gronk LOVES pro wrestling -- remember he made a cameo with Mojo at Wrestlemania 33 in 2017 -- and people are speculating he could become a WWE superstar now that his NFL career is over.

We spoke with Mojo, who says he wouldn't be shocked if Gronk turned his focus to the ring ... and predicts it's only a matter of time.

The best part of this clip ... Mojo strongly suggests the NFL and the Patriots pressured Rob into toning down his public persona to make sure he stayed out of trouble.

But now, "without the shackles" ... Gronk is a "whole 'nother beast" and Mojo says he can't wait to see Rob UNLEASHED!!

"Yo, let's go, baby," Mojo says in a video message for his pal ... "It's time to turn up! The handcuffs are off!"

"You don't have the Patriots and the NFL locking you down anymore! If you thought Gronk was wild before, I'm telling you, wait 'til you see him without the shackles on!!!"

There are rumors Gronk could crash 'Raw' tonight -- which happens to be in Boston.

Stay tuned!!!