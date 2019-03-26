Rob Gronkowski Trashed On WWE's 'Raw' ... You're Garbage!!!

Rob Gronkowski Trashed On WWE's 'Raw,' You're Garbage!

Rob Gronkowski already has enemies in WWE -- with one of the wrestling superstars CALLING OUT the NFL legend as a hot piece of garbage on "Monday Night Raw."

Remember, Gronk is NOT a WWE wrestler -- at least not yet -- though his best friend, Mojo Rawley, is trying to convince the tight end to make the switch from the gridiron to the ring.

Which brings us to 'Raw' where Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley were talking trash to Finn Balor -- when Lio dragged Rob's name into his rant.

"Now you are gonna be forced to leave the game as a beaten, broken, hot piece of garbage like Rob Gronkowski," Lio told Finn.

The crowd in Boston was triggered and BOOED Lio -- who wore a devious smirk on his face ... almost like he knew exactly what he was doing!

Of course, Gronk is a big wrestling fan and even made a cameo at Wrestlemania 33 in 2017 -- and there's a buzz he could make pro wrestling his next full-time gig.

So, was this a set up for a Gronk storyline??? We think so.