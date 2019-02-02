WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley Says He'd be Ecstatic If Rob Gronkowski Joined WWE

WWE's Mojo Rawley I'd Be Ecstatic If Gronk Joined WWE ... He'd Be Awesome!!

EXCLUSIVE

Rob Gronkowski's played 130 football games in his legendary NFL career and Super Bowl Sunday might be his last ... so, is WWE Superstardom next for the 29-year-old?

Gronk's BFF, Mojo Rawley, tells TMZ Sports he would absolutely love that ... and Rob would kill it in pro wrestling -- IF decides to sign with WWE.

"If he came to join me in the WWE would I be happy? Yes, I would be very happy. I'd be very ecstatic. That would be awesome."

Gronk's been in the squared circle before ... he charged the ring at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 and helped Mojo eliminate Jinder Mahal in the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

As dope as it'd be, Mojo says Gronk ain't lookin' past tomorrow's championship game.

"He's gotta do what's best for him, and what's best for him is winning the Super Bowl on Sunday, and the Patriots are gonna handle them!"

But, after that, it seems wrestling could be a viable option for Gronk -- who has pondered retirement from football.

"All I know is whatever he does next, or what he's doing currently, he's gonna be the best at."