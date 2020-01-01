Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Spend New Year's Eve Together

Exclusive TMZ.com

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons shared the New Year's Eve festivities together, further fueling rumors they're back together.

Kendall and Ben were in downtown Philly, where the 76ers rented out Attico, the rooftop restaurant, for an NYE bash. K & B strolled in at around 11:30 PM and stayed for the Cinderella moment.

It seems they were only apart for a short time because as early as January 2019, she was hanging out at 76ers games with Ben's mom. They also spent Valentine's Day together last year.