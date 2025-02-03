Charlotte Flair Divorces Andrade

Charlotte Flair is ditching her tag-team partner in life ... TMZ Sports has learned she's divorced Andrade.

Court records we obtained show Ric Flair's daughter filed to separate from her wrestler hubby -- real name Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza -- in Florida back in June 2024 ... and a judge appeared to sign off on the divorce in October 2024.

It's not yet clear if a reason for the split was listed in court documents.

Charlotte -- a WWE Superstar who just won the women's Royal Rumble on Saturday night in Indianapolis -- began dating Andrade in 2019. The two got engaged in 2020.

In 2022, they tied the knot at a lavish wedding in Mexico.

The couple had appeared happy in the months following the ceremony ... with Ric even opting to team up with Andrade for his "Last Match."

In fact, there were little-to-no-signs of any recent trouble in paradise -- as Charlotte had actually posted about him helping her with her knee injury recovery just months before submitting her court docs.

Charlotte will have plenty on her wrestling plate to keep her mind off the breakup -- as the winner of the Rumble, she now has a ticket to WrestleMania 41.