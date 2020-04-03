Charlotte Flair Says 'Pressure's On' For WrestleMania, Could Be Biggest Ever!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Charlotte Flair says she's feeling crazy pressure to deliver the best performance of her life at WrestleMania 36 this weekend ... especially since it could be the most-watched event in wrestling history!

Flair is taking on NXT women's champion, Rhea Ripley, during the April 4 and 5 event at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. It's one of the biggest matches of the event.

And, when Flair appeared on "TMZ Live" Friday, she told us straight-up -- "The pressure is on to deliver!"

Flair pointed out the fact there will be no live crowd at the event puts more of a focus on the wrestling performance -- and she knows she's gotta come through strong!

Also, since there's no other live sporting events due to the pandemic -- 'Mania could attract a record number of viewers.

"This might be the most-watched WrestleMania!"

There's more ... Flair also talked about Rob Gronkowski's involvement -- and while she respects the hell out of him, she's keeping it real about her in-ring expectations from the NFL superstar.

"I have a lot of respect for Gronk for what he's done with his athletic career but I always say this ... just because you're a talented athlete does not mean you're going to succeed in the ring."

"I'm so excited to have him as part of the team but I have no idea what his in-ring career will look like."

Earlier this week, we spoke with Charlotte's dad, Ric Flair, about Mania ... and yeah, HE'S FIRED UP! WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!