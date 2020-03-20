Rob Gronkowski Loses His Damn Mind On WWE's SmackDown

Play video content Breaking News WWE

The Gronk era of WWE is officially here!!!

Rob Gronkowski made his first appearance on SmackDown on Friday ... and the dude went BONKERS right out of the gate!!

Gronk's BFF Mojo Rawley grabbed the mic at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and gave Rob one of the greatest, most hype intros ever ... despite the fact there were no fans in the stands (because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

The music came on, Gronk busted out into the arena ... AND DANCED HIS ASS OFF!

He even grinded on one of the turnbuckles!!

Once the former New England Patriots tight end made it inside the ring, he took the mic and got even MORE turned up!

"Let me tell you something," Gronk said to the empty arena ... "I've been watching [WWE] since 2nd grade!"

Gronk even joked that despite "zero" people in the stands, "I'm still hype baby!!"

Later on, there was some good ol' fashioned trash talk from Baron Corbin -- who roasted Gronk for being injury-prone ... "I know you know something about getting hurt."

The gloves are off, baby!!!

Next up for Gronk ... he's hosting "WrestleMania 36" -- a 2-night event starting on April 4th which will also take place at the Performance Center without fans.