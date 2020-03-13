Ronda Rousey Scoffs At #CoronApocalypse, Bring On the Quarantine!

Play video content Breaking News

Ronda Rousey is not worried AT ALL about the coronavirus panic -- SHE'S GOT FOOD, WATER AND ENERGY FOR DAYS, SON!!!!

The UFC legend and current WWE superstar showed off her situation at Browsey Acres in Riverside, CA -- where she lives with her husband, Travis Browne.

They've got freezers full of frozen meat, coups filled with chickens, tons of livestock, fruits and veggies galore, clean water tanks ... and they're solar-powered by Tesla!

In other words, Ronda and Travis were built for this!!!!

"Our coronavirus panic shopping list is: Nonexistent," Ronda said. "It's no secret I've been a proud preppier for years -- but let's all learn from this pandemic panic and be a little more self sufficient and prepared in the future."

Ronda says if you want to follow in her footsteps ... she's got some advice -- start small and build up!!

As for those who ain't currently as prepared as Rousey ... good luck at the supermarkets -- have ya seen the Costco lines lately??