2020 Masters Golf Tournament Postponed Over Coronavirus

A tradition unlike any other ... has just bit the dust -- at least for now.

The Augusta National Golf Club has announced the 2020 Masters Tournament -- the most prestigious event in pro golf -- is postponed over coronavirus.

"Respecting the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community, the 2020 Masters tournament, the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals have been postponed."

The Masters was scheduled to kick off on April 9 at Augusta -- and organizers had considered holding the tourney without fans.

But, as the pandemic grows and health experts warn against public gatherings of any kind, the powers that be decided to pull the plug ... at least for now.

Augusta chairman Fred Ridley says ... "Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision."

"We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date."

"We will continue to work with the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the City of Augusta and all other local authorities. We are grateful to all of these entities for their exceptional efforts and guidance."

Unclear when officials are looking to reschedule -- seems everyone is in wait and watch mode.