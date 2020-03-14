Shane McMahon Down To Bring Chuck Liddell To WWE, 'Give Me A Ring!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

If Chuck Liddell wants a job with WWE, all he's gotta do is pick up his phone and call his buddy, Shane McMahon ... who tells TMZ Sports he wants to bring the Ice Man on board!!

Of course, we spoke with the UFC legend last week ... and the 50-year-old told us he's officially retired from MMA for good ... but would still love to beat the crap outta folks in the squared circle.

We spoke with Vince's son outside Craig's in L.A. about our interview with Chuck ... and it's safe to say the feeling is mutual ... 'cause Shane thinks the idea is AWESOME!!

"I know Chuck very well, so all he has to do is give me a ring," McMahon tells us.

"I'd love to do that with Chuck, that'd be awesome."

So, what are you waiting for, Chuck?!?!?! Hit your boy up!!