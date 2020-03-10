WWE's Angel Garza Kisses Fan At Event, 'Coronavirus Does Not Exist'

Play video content Breaking News USA

WWE stud Angel Garza clearly doesn't care ONE BIT about possibly contracting COVID-19 ... the wrestler kissed a fan at an event Monday, and said afterward he doesn't believe in the virus!!

Garza -- who wrestles with a "ladies man" shtick -- was walking out for his RAW match at Capital One Arena in D.C. ... when he found a lady friend on the railing.

Coronavirus concerns be damned ... the 27-year-old let her touch his face TWICE -- and then he leaned in and gave her a big smooch on the cheek!!

Of course, that's become a huge no-no in today's sports world ... because thousands of people have been affected by Coronavirus and more and more are being infected daily.

But, Garza took to Twitter on Tuesday to explain his actions, saying in Spanish, "Coronavirus does NOT exist everything is in the mind."

Garza might be taking the whole situation as a joke ... but WWE officials certainly aren't -- they say they're monitoring the situation closely when it comes to next month's Wrestlemania event in Tampa.