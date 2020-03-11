Rob Gronkowski 'Deep In Talks' with WWE, Reportedly Close to Contract

Exclusive Details TMZ.com

Rob Gronkowski is "deep in talks" to sign a contract with WWE -- and reportedly could make his first official appearance with the company later this month.

The 30-year-old ex-New England Patriots star has been talking about a career with the WWE for years -- but now that he's seemingly closed the door on an NFL comeback, it's becoming real.

In fact, ProWrestlingSheet's Ryan Satin appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and cited multiple sources who say Gronk's very close to finalizing his deal.

Satin says if things move according to plan, Gronk is expected to appear on "Friday Night Smackdown" in New Orleans on March 20.

Gronk LOVES pro wrestling -- and the McMahon family. Just last month, he was pictured with Triple H during Super Bowl weekend in Miami.

And, don't forget when he famously jumped in the ring to help out his pal, Mojo Rawley, at Wrestlemania 33 in 2017 -- and looked like a natural.

In fact, Gronk even told us a short time after that bout he wanted a WWE match of his own with Rawley!!

If Rob does ultimately get into the sport full-time ... he'll have no shortage of rivals -- everyone from Becky Lynch to Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley have talked smack about the 30-year-old.

As for Gronk's ability to wrestle full-time despite having no real background in the WWE world ... Rawley told us last year, "All I know is whatever he does next, or what he's doing currently, he's gonna be the best at."

Gronk famously retired from the New England Patriots back in 2019 ... finishing his career with 3 Super Bowl rings and 79 total receiving touchdowns.