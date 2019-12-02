Rob Gronkowski Unretirement Deadline Passes ... Officially Out For 2019

Breaking News

Sorry, Tom Brady ... reinforcements are NOT on the way -- Rob Gronkowski's unretirement deadline has passed -- officially closing the door on a possible return for the TE this season.

Gronk has been rumored to be considering a comeback almost since the day he made his surprising retirement announcement last spring ... with the future Hall of Famer even joking about coming back to the Patriots around playoff time this year.

But, the NFL deadline for a possible return was Saturday ... and with Gronk choosing to remain retired -- he is now DONE for the 2019 season.

It's a bummer for Brady and the Pats ... their offense hasn't done much this season, and TB12 was seen openly screaming at his receivers during their loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Of course, Rob can come back to the Pats NEXT year ... and New England will have the first crack at signing him then if he chooses to do so.

But, Gronk sure as hell seems to be enjoying life away from the gridiron ... he's got a job analyzing football on FOX -- and he's spending others nights partying his face off!

Play video content TMZSports.com

TMZ Sports obtained video of the 30-year-old dancing in Dallas last week ... and he doesn't appear to be missing in-season practices that much.

Gronk was also spotted hunting for Christmas trees with his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, over the weekend ... and she seems to be enjoying his time away from football too!

"Family tradition with my favorite addition this year," she wrote.