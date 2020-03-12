MLS Suspends Season Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Breaking News Getty

The MLS is following the NBA's lead ... suspending its season over coronavirus concerns.

The soccer league made the decision Thursday, saying the season will be put on hold for 30 days -- this despite no MLS players coming out as COVID-19 positive yet.

"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season," MLS commissioner Don Garber said.

It's unclear when and how the league will make up the missed games ... but it appears this is the solution for most major sports across the U.S. when it comes to handling fears over the virus.

In addition to the MLS and the NBA ... the ATP Tour announced a six-week suspension of the men’s professional tennis tour as well.

NHL officials have said they're still looking into all options for their season ... but a suspension of play appears to be definitely on the table for the hockey league.

The PGA Tour, meanwhile, is still going forward with THE PLAYERS Championship in Florida this weekend ... and the MLB is still playing its spring training games in front of fans in both Florida and Arizona. Although both leagues say they're still in heavy talks with health officials over their next moves.