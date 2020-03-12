Charles Barkley Calls for NCAA to Cancel March Madness Over Coronavirus

Breaking News TMZ.com

"I think we're gonna have to shut down March Madness until we know more."

That's Charles Barkley saying -- in no uncertain terms -- the powers that be need to CANCEL the most famous basketball tournament in the world over the threat of coronavirus.

Sir Chuck called in to ESPN's "Get Up!" and made his case for cancellation -- despite the fact Barkley works for the companies who broadcast the tournament.

"I think we're going to have to shut down March Madness until we know more." —Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/hfogDJlYNl — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 12, 2020 @GetUpESPN

"I'm gonna say this and I'm probably gonna get in trouble because I work for Turner and March Madness and CBS ... Turner Sports and CBS need to close down March Madness, man."

Barkley explained ... "Even if there's no fans in the stadium, you can't have these players breathing on each other for 2 weeks, even if they stay at a hotel, they're going to be at different cities around the country."

"I hate to say it and I probably shouldn't say it because I work for CBS, but I think we're gonna have to shut down March Madness until we know more."

Barkley says he knows the players DO want to push forward and play, but Charles says it's bigger than that.

"I know these kids want to play. Think about it, these kids are sweating, breathing, leaning on each other ... that's crazy! Even if you lose, you go back home, you don't know if you've got the virus for a week or two."