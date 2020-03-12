Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Scary Video

3/12/2020 6:02 AM PT
Breaking News

Fred Hoiberg does NOT have coronavirus ... Nebraska announced all he's got is a bad cold -- which is great news, considering the head coach looked awful on the team's bench Wednesday.

The scene was scary as hell at the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis ... Hoiberg was clearly ill on the sideline of the Huskers' game against Indiana.

He was rubbing his forehead and looked to be in a pretty good amount of pain ... and with the hysteria caused by NBA star Rudy Gobert's positive coronavirus test earlier in the evening, Hoiberg was rushed to the hospital.

But, he and the Huskers got great news late Wednesday night ... with officials saying he tested negative for COVID-19.

"Hoiberg was diagnosed with influenza A (common cold)," the Huskers said in a statement. "He has since been released and has returned to the team hotel."

It's a huge sigh of relief for Nebraska ... its players were actually quarantined at the arena over fears Hoiberg had the dangerous virus.

Of course, it's unclear if there will be a season to return to for Hoiberg and the Huskers when they feel better ... the NBA has suspended its season and there's talk the NCAA could follow suit.

For now, NCAA president Mark Emmert says the plan is for March Madness to be played in fan-less arenas.

