'Riverdale' Production Shut Down Due to Coronavirus Scare

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

"Riverdale" is shutting down because someone on the production has a very real concern about coronavirus exposure.

A rep for Warner Bros., which produces the CW show, tells TMZ ... it recently was made aware that a team member from the show recently came in contact with a person -- not on the production -- who tested positive for the coronavirus.

We're told that team member is receiving medical evaluation and out of an abundance of caution, production is currently being suspended. The rep adds, "We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver (where they shoot) to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member."

The news comes shortly after a slew of organizations took extraordinary caution to stem the rapidly-spreading disease. As we reported, the NCAA announced it will ban fans from the tournament.