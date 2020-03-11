Trump Announces Travel Ban From Europe To U.S. Due To Coronavirus

Play video content Breaking News

President Trump says the United States is suspending all travel to and from Europe for a lengthy period of time ... as the government ratchets ups its response to the deadly pandemic.

Trump says there will be a 30-day travel ban between Europe and the U.S.A starting Friday at midnight ET due to the coronavirus... but he says the United Kingdom will be exempt from the ban.

Other exemptions, Trump says, will be made for Americans who have been screened for the virus.