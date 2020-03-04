Rep. Matt Gaetz Defends Wearing Gas Mask for Coronavirus Vote

Rep. Matt Gaetz Gotta Pass Gas (Masks) ... Then, Coronavirus Funding

3/4/2020 3:49 PM PT
Exclusive
WASHINGTON'S A GAS
TMZ.com

Rep. Matt Gaetz is taking a better safe than sorry approach to coronavirus -- even when he's just voting on it -- 'cause he's got himself a gas mask on that could fight off the plague.

The FL Congressman was strolling in D.C. Wednesday shortly after meeting up with his House colleagues to vote on a new bill for emergency coronavirus funds -- $8.3 bil was ultimately greenlit, BTW. Back to him though -- he came in looking like this, left in it too.

As for whether he's taking things a little too seriously -- or not -- Gaetz says we're in dire times right now, and as a politician -- he's the most at risk.

Our camera guy asks if he thinks President Trump should get himself one of these high-tech masks, and MG jokes he doesn't think DT would go for it. And not for the reason you might expect either. Remember, The Donald is a huge germophobe (who apparently hasn't touched his face in weeks because of COVID-19). He's also a huge hairdo guy too.

As for whether would-be partiers should stay away from Gaetz's home state of Florida for this upcoming Spring Break -- check it out ... he encourages them to come out and rage.

There might be a cure in all the imbibing they're bound to do ... according to him, anyway.

Related Articles

10 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later