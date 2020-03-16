Wrestlemania 36 Not Officially Canceled ... WWE Considering Options

Exclusive Details TMZ Composite

Wrestlemania 36 has NOT been canceled -- at least not yet -- this according to our WWE sources.

There has been a ton of pressure on WWE to call off the April 5 event at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic ... since it's expected to attract more than 70,000 people!

Despite calls to postpone from local officials, WWE has not pulled the plug -- and fans around the world are wondering what Vince McMahon will do.

But, one high placed WWE source tells us there's still a chance Mania will happen in some capacity. We're told the situation is fluid. Nothing is set in stone just yet. However, one of the options on the table is a no-fan event (like UFC) but WWE will still broadcast the event live.

Of course, Mania is the biggest and most important event in pro wrestling -- the WWE calls it their Super Bowl.